Park Seo-jin's "A Hobby Worth the Price of a House" Excessive Spending Even His Sister Disliked... 20 Million Won on Minhwa, Plus a Gym Room and Sauna

[Sportschosun, Kim Soo-hyun] Singer Park Seo-jin drew attention after revealing a spending habit in which he does not hesitate to spend money on hobbies and everyday items.

The August 8 episode of KBS 2TV's "Mr. House Husband Season 2" showed Park Seo-jin's daily life, which is centered on his deep interest in minhwa, or Korean folk painting.

After Park Seo-jin said he had spent 20 million won on his minhwa hobby, Park Hyo-jung lamented, "Who spends that much money on a hobby? Didn't you also spend the cost of a monthly rental deposit to make a gym room because you said you were working out?"

Watching this, Lee Yo-won strongly agreed, saying, "It's better to go to a gym to work out. Don't you realize it once you try making one? That it was really pointless," and added, "If you have exercise equipment at home, you end up working out even less." Park Seo-jin nodded and said, "If I try it a little and it gets hard, I just go into the room because it's home."

Park Hyo-jung asked, "That must add up to the price of a house. How much is it altogether?" Park Seo-jin replied, "Probably around 20 million to 30 million won?" surprising everyone.

Park Hyo-jung said, "I don't understand because it seems like you forget what you bought and order it again, or you overspend a lot."

Park Seo-jin's home was filled with items ranging from a private sauna to beauty devices.

Since the house has a gym room, a stair-climbing machine was also placed in one corner of the living room. That spot had even once held a tanning machine.

He was also spending heavily on delivery food every day. Park Hyo-jung said, "At this point, spending money is the hobby, and buying things is the hobby," and Park Seo-jin lamented, "I'm worried about my spending habits too. Why do I spend so much?"

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.