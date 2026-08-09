"Shim Shin's Daughter" Belle Says, "I Was Slapped by My Older Brother While My Dad Was Out Performing at Night"... Eun Ji-won Surprised by the Shocking Confession

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Belle, a member of Kiss of Life (KIOF), surprised viewers by revealing an episode from childhood in which she had a major fight with her older brother.

On the August 8 broadcast of KBS 2TV's "Mr. House Husband Season 2," Belle, the daughter of singer Shim Shin, appeared as a special MC and shared candid stories about her family.

That day, Belle watched siblings Park Seo Jin and Park Hyo-jung bicker like real-life brother and sister, then brought up her own older brother.

Belle said, "I have an older brother too," adding, "We fought a lot when we were young."

She then shocked the cast by confessing that, during one of those childhood fights, "I even got slapped by my brother."

Taken aback by the sudden confession, Eun Ji-won worried about Belle and reacted by saying, "By your brother? What was there to hit? Why did he hit you?"

Lee Yo-won showed empathy for the kind of sibling fights that can happen in childhood, saying, "When you're young, you just hit each other and fight."

In particular, Belle gave an unexpected answer when asked whether her father, Shim Shin, knew about what had happened at the time.

When Eun Ji-won asked, "Did your dad know too?" Belle replied, "My dad was out performing at night then," drawing laughter.

After hearing Belle's answer, Eun Ji-won joked, "So he hits you every time he goes out for an event?" Belle replied, "That's right," keeping the mood light.

Meanwhile, Belle is active as a member of KIOF and has shown her musical talent in many areas, including singing and songwriting. Known as the daughter of singer Shim Shin, she is building her own musical world based on the talent she inherited from her father.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.