RESCENE, who used to share one bathroom, moves to a 99-pyeong apartment... Tops music charts and "cracks down on celebrity syndrome" ('Omniscient Interfering View')

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung An-ji] The group Risenne demonstrated their changed status by unveiling their new 99-pyeong dormitory for the first time.

On the MBC show "Omniscient Interfering View" (hereinafter "Omniscient View") aired on the 8th, the girl group Risenne, who achieved a reverse-charting phenomenon, appeared and revealed their life in their new 99-pyeong dormitory.

Following their recent appearance on "Omniscient View," Risenne has received intense attention, succeeding in lining up songs on music charts and receiving over 100 advertising offers alone. Furthermore, all members made it onto the rankings in the July girl group brand reputation survey, proving their presence as a trending girl group.

Regarding this, leader Woni brought laughter by saying, "I always tell the members to 'never lose sight of their original intentions,'" and added, "I am also keeping a close watch on the members for developing a 'celebrity complex.

'" Afterward, footage was revealed of Risenne moving from a dorm where five members previously shared a single bathroom to a new residence spanning a whopping 99 pyeong.

The new dorm featured five bedrooms and three bathrooms. The members decorated their rooms according to their individual tastes, fully enjoying their much more relaxed dorm life.

When asked if their parents were proud to see the dorm, the members smiled happily and said, "They cried when they saw it. They even cleaned the dorm for no reason when they visited. " She continued, "Whenever they came up to Seoul, they used to book a hotel, but now they sleep in the dorm," and laughed, adding, "The best part was that when I came back in, Mom would welcome me, saying, 'Did the princesses come?'" Although the dorm has become more spacious, the members were still gathered in one room.

Director Risenne remarked, "I wondered if they wouldn't stick together as much as before, but perhaps 'once a love bug, always a love bug,' because if one member comes out to the living room, the others come out too and they all stay there together. " The present state achieved by Risenne holds even greater significance as it aligns with the future the members dreamed of a year ago.

During their 2nd anniversary live performance, Risenne had listed goals such as "performing on the stage of year-end awards," "conquering the digital charts," and "winning first place on music shows. " Now, a year later, the things the members dreamed of—from conquering the digital charts to winning first place on music shows and performing at year-end awards—have become reality one by one. anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.