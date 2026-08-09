Lee Dong-ha and Park So-jin Share First Look at Their Married Life in Year Three...Hugging and Patting Her Head, He Says, "Good morning"

[Sportschosun Reporter Jeong An-ji] Actor Lee Dong-ha and former Girl's Day member Park So-jin have revealed a glimpse of their married life.

At the end of the MBC program "Omniscient Interfering View," which aired on the 8th, a preview showed the daily life of actor Lee Dong-ha, who drew attention for his role as the final villain Nam manager in "Manager Kim."

In the video, Lee Dong-ha picked up a walkie-talkie at home early in the morning and greeted someone affectionately, saying, "Good morning." The person behind the sweet greeting was his wife, Park So-jin.

After waking up, Park So-jin leaned into Lee Dong-ha's arms, and he gently patted her head, creating a tender moment.

His manager then said, "Lee Dong-ha's world revolves around Park So-jin," adding, "I think she's the kind of person who makes you feel lonely if she's not around."

On screen, Lee Dong-ha played a ruthless manager, but in real life he was an endlessly affectionate husband. Park So-jin laughed and said, "He's very gentle, but in the drama he looks so scary, so I told him to be careful not to get his teeth knocked out."

Lee Dong-ha also visited the rehearsal room for the play "The Seagull." There, actor Lee Mi-do joked, "It can feel strange when you watch a drama and then come to the rehearsal room," adding, "He used to be in the same theater company as me. I was his senior. Even though we are the same age, he was a senior I couldn't even step on the shadow of."

Meanwhile, Lee Dong-ha and Park So-jin married in November 2023 after a long relationship.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.