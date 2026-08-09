Hwang Shin-young Undergoes Intestinal Surgery After Five Holes Were Made in Her Abdomen: "It Hurt More Than My Triplets' C-section"

[Sportschosun, Reporter Jeong An-ji] Comedian Hwang Shin-young shared an update on her recovery after successfully undergoing surgery for intussusception.

On the 8th, Hwang posted a photo on her social media account along with the message, "The surgery for intussusception is over."

The photo shows Hwang recovering after the surgery.

She expressed her gratitude to those who had worried about her, saying, "Thanks to everyone who supported me, the surgery went well and I am now recovering."

She added, "They made five holes in my abdomen and performed intestinal surgery." She went on to say, "Honestly, it hurt more than the C-section when I gave birth to my triplets." She also said, "I’ll recover more quickly and come back looking healthy."

Earlier, on the 4th, Hwang revealed on social media that she had been hospitalized unexpectedly, saying, "I was hospitalized again. This time, my intestines twisted, and I’m facing major surgery."

She explained the urgent situation, saying, "Nine years ago, my intestines twisted and I had surgery for intussusception. This time, right after returning from a summer vacation trip with my children, my intestines twisted again and I couldn’t breathe, so I came straight to the emergency room."

She continued, "They said I have to have surgery this week." She added, "After hemorrhoid surgery, now I’m having intestinal surgery too. Why is this happening to me lately? Maybe a lot of good things are about to come. I’ll go through the surgery well and come back."

Meanwhile, Hwang Shin-young debuted as a comedian in the 28th class of the Korean Broadcasting System (KBS). She married a non-celebrity who is five years older than her in 2017 and drew attention after giving birth to triplets in 2021.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.