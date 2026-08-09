Gong Hyung-jin Says He Sold 10 Watches Worth 100 Million Won After COVID-19 Hit During His Business Venture... "I Lost Teeth From Stress" ('Dongchimi')

[Sportschosun reporter Jung An-ji] Actor Gong Hyung-jin opened up about a difficult period during his business venture, saying that extreme stress caused him to gain about 20 kilograms and even lose teeth.

On the August 8 episode of MBN's "Dongchimi," Gong appeared and talked about the theme, "Where Did All That Money Go?"

That day, Gong shared how he had worked steadily on projects every year from his debut in 1990 until 2018, before starting a business in China in 2019.

He said, "I knew nothing about business, so I started studying seriously." He added, "I set up two corporations locally in China, planned to sell health functional foods, and even signed a contract on favorable terms."

However, just as he was preparing to launch the business in earnest, the unexpected outbreak of COVID-19 hit. The situation became even more difficult as his film production plans also ran into trouble.

He explained, "In 2019, I received a proposal to plan and produce a film in China, and I took on overall planning and production before starting filming, but production was halted as investment conditions worsened."

Gong said, "It was an overseas business, but then a natural disaster-like crisis hit, and we ran into a challenge no one had ever experienced." He added, "The friends who were working with me trusted me, so I had to pay their salaries. I sold my watches to cover employee wages."

Gong said he had stopped drinking in 2019. "When the severe stress hit, I started binge eating and went from 70 kilograms to 86.6 kilograms," he said. He went on to reveal, "I even lost teeth because of the stress," describing the pain he went through at the time. The hardship was compounded by family loss. "Two years ago, my parents were already elderly, but they passed away six months apart," he recalled.

He said, "I thought maybe the timing just wasn't right yet." He continued, "As a result, I naturally cleared out the people around me as well. Fortunately, I started a new challenge two years ago. Although I spent a lot of money and paid my tuition in lessons, I am still healthy, and it became a turning point that allowed me to work again."

Gong, who said he devoted himself to business for about seven to eight years, was asked how many watches he had sold. "I sold almost 10," he admitted. Hearing that, Kim Yong-man said, "Watches worth about 100 million won each, and around 10 of them," drawing surprise.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.