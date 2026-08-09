Baek Ji-young Threw Away All of Her 10-Year-Old Daughter's 'Wax Pop Balls' "I Bought So Many in Changsin-dong..."

[Sportschosun Lee Woo-joo] Singer Baek Ji-young explained why she threw away all of her daughter's Wax Pop Balls.

On the 8th, a video titled "Jung Suk-won and Baek Ji-young's epic eating battle, with Jung Suk-won hooked on Generation MZ desserts and Baek Ji-young fighting through enteritis (Jung Suk-won's favorite cafe)" was uploaded to Baek Ji-young's YouTube channel.

Baek Ji-young and her husband Jung Suk-won went to eat yukgaejang kalguksu, a restaurant famous as a favorite spot of Choiza and Swings. However, Baek Ji-young said she had enteritis. Jung Suk-won expressed concern, saying, "She woke up at dawn and threw up," and Baek Ji-young said, "So today I'm going to eat slowly."

But as soon as Baek Ji-young saw the look of the yukgaejang, she launched into a huge mukbang, saying, "I have to eat this. This is unbelievable." Jung Suk-won worried, saying, "Don't eat too much," but Baek Ji-young kept eating hard, saying, "This would be rude. It would be rude to the food."

After the meal, they went to try a dessert said to be popular among Generation MZ, called "Wax Pop salt bread." Wax Pop Balls are toys made by coating the surface of a clay ball with wax. The product has gained popularity after being reinterpreted as salt bread. The production team asked, "Have you tried Wax Pop?" and Baek Ji-young replied, "Of course. I went all the way to Changsin-dong and bought a lot, but then the article came out. They said there were harmful substances inside the ones made in China, so I threw them all away."

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.