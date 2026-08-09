Yoo Byung-jae Says He Felt Hurt by Na Hong-jin’s ‘Celebrity Discrimination’: "It Gave Me PTSD, Like I Was Politely Rejected"

[Sportschosun, Reporter Lee Woo-joo] Broadcaster Yoo Byung-jae expressed disappointment toward director Na Hong-jin.

On the 7th, a video titled "Avoiding Title Creation... (Please Leave a Good Title in the Comments)" was uploaded to Yoo Byung-jae’s YouTube channel.

Yoo Byung-jae, who hosted the "1st Avoidant Person Selection Contest," said, "I’d like to talk about the thing I’ve been avoiding most recently," adding, "I’ve been avoiding comments from Director Na Hong-jin."

Yoo Byung-jae said, "I really enjoyed 'Hope,' and after seeing how well Dangun handled the 'delusion meeting,' I thought I wanted to try it too, so I’ve been doing the delusion meeting since last week. I had been following Director Na Hong-jin on Instagram for a long time. When I saw that he had reposted Jungkook from BTS saying 'Hope is fun,' I thought this would be fun, so I copied the exact same font and even the same number of dots, but..." He could not finish the sentence. Na Hong-jin had not reposted Yoo Byung-jae’s post.

Yoo Byung-jae added, "Isn’t that pacing kind of funny? I posted once more, asking, 'Are you asleep?' I expected that would happen, of course, but he still didn’t repost it."

Instead, Na Hong-jin left a cold comment on Yoo Byung-jae’s post, saying, "I’m trying to sleep, but people keep waking me up because of Byung-jae. What do you need?"

In response, Yoo Byung-jae said, "To briefly compare my situation right now, it’s like I like someone, and people around me know it’s awkward. Everyone around me cheerfully says, 'Hurry up and confess,' or 'This is funny,' so I confessed, but it feels like I was politely rejected. Did anyone else get PTSD from seeing this? That’s kind of how I feel right now."

Yoo Byung-jae also said, "I’ve done this kind of thing a lot myself, so when it turns out like this, I should either reply in a fun way or come up with something else. But it ended up feeling like a breakup, so I’m avoiding replying to the comment Director Na left for me."

He continued, "I don’t know why, but the article got a lot of attention. I looked at the reactions to the comments people left, and many said, 'Director Na really responded cleverly and well,' but I don’t think so. I think he just gave a very straightforward answer."

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.