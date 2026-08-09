Kim Jeong-ryeol Opens Up About Rumors of a Rift With Lee Kyung-kyu: "I Lied to Avoid a Request for a Guarantee" ('Day and Night')

[Sportschosun, Lee Woo-joo] Kim Jeong-ryeol of 'Day and Night' explained why he drifted apart from Lee Kyung-kyu.

On the MBN program 'Kim Joo-ha's Day & Night' aired on the 8th, comedians Kim Jeong-ryeol and Hwang Ki-soon appeared.

Kim Jeong-ryeol, who debuted as a first-generation MBC open-recruitment comedian alongside top names such as Choi Yang-rak, Lee Kyung-kyu, Eom Young-soo, and Kim Bo-hwa, was asked by Kim Joo-ha about Lee Kyung-kyu. She said, "You used to be very close, but I heard you suddenly stopped getting along."

Kim Jeong-ryeol replied, "It was not so much that we fell out. At the time, Lee Kyung-kyu was filming a movie called 'A Bloody Battle for Revenge.' I had a building then. He asked me to guarantee a loan by using the building as collateral, probably because he was short on money. I could not refuse, but I also could not agree, so I consulted Seo Seung-man. I asked, 'Kyung-kyu is asking me to guarantee it. What should I do?' He told me, 'Say you bought it with your in-laws, but they sold it.' So I lied to Lee Kyung-kyu and said, 'It was jointly owned, but the building was sold.'"

Hwang Ki-soon later made a similar request, too. Hwang said, "Because this brother is close to me, he told me that it had been settled," and added, "Back then, when buying a car, you needed a guarantor. Six or seven months later, he asked me to guarantee a vehicle loan. I wanted to help, but I said the same thing: 'My in-laws sold that building.' When I said, 'Did you use the same line on Kyung-kyu?' he was shocked and asked, 'Did you tell him that too?'" drawing laughter.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.