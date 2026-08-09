Oh Cho-hee, in Conflict with Lawyer Husband After Giving Birth to Twins: "He Doesn't Act Like a Father, We Could End Up Splitting Up" ("Marriage Hell")

[Sportschosun Lee Woo-joo] Actress Oh Cho-hee's solo parenting life will be revealed on "Oh Eun-young's Report: Marriage Hell."

Episode 180 of MBC's "Oh Eun-young's Report: Marriage Hell," airing at 9 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 10, will feature the story of a cold husband and a passionate wife, a so-called "cold-and-hot couple." Oh Cho-hee, who has worked across drama, entertainment, and radio, returns as a mother of twins in her third year of marriage and opens up about an unusual conflict with her lawyer husband.

Oh Cho-hee's appearance caused an immediate stir in the studio. It turned out that she had worked with MC Jang Dong-min on several programs in the past, and the two had been linked in a way that seemed almost like a romantic connection. Oh Cho-hee warmly greeted her former "almost-flame" Jang Dong-min, saying, "I really missed you so much," and Jang Dong-min also stirred the studio by saying, "I was curious about who you would marry." Viewers will be wondering how Oh Cho-hee's husband reacted to that exchange.

Oh Cho-hee said she was the one who first suggested marriage because she was drawn to her husband's warm heart. The couple married after seven months of dating and welcomed precious twins. But what once seemed like a happy life has now turned into a weekend marriage, with the two living 340 kilometers apart. Her husband stays in Seoul, while Oh Cho-hee and the 80-day-old twins live in Gwangju, South Jeolla Province, where her mother lives. Caring for the twins alone throughout the week, Oh Cho-hee lamented the reality of their weekend marriage, saying, "It's the same even on weekends. The space is just different."

Exhausted from raising twins, Oh Cho-hee complained that her husband was not fully devoted to the children, while he pushed back, saying he was too busy with work. Her husband, who travels around the country for court hearings, said, "I only sleep four hours a day. Even when I leave work early, it's 10 p.m." Oh Cho-hee expressed her disappointment, saying, "My husband says he doesn't really think about the kids while he's working. He isn't properly fulfilling his role as a father."

Oh Cho-hee's body has been left with little room to recover after giving birth, as she plunged into childcare without a break. She spends all day caring for the two children while wearing supports on her back and wrists, and she has also suffered from shingles and mastitis. Oh Cho-hee said, "I was in so much pain that I can barely remember it. I felt like I was on the brink of death." But Dr. Oh Eun-young was furious at her husband's cold reaction, saying he did not even ask, "Are you okay?" despite his wife saying the pain felt like she was being cut open with a knife. Why was he unable to notice the pain in his wife?

In the end, Oh Cho-hee shed tears and said, "Talking to my husband feels like talking to a wall. At this rate, we might end up splitting up." What happened to the "cold-and-hot couple"? The story of actress Oh Cho-hee and her lawyer husband will be revealed in episode 180 of MBC's "Oh Eun-young's Report: Marriage Hell," airing at 9 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 10.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.