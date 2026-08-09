Han Hye-jin and YEPPI YEPPI Meet Without Park Na-rae... Enjoying a 'My Little Old Boy' Date

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Woo-joo] Han Hye-jin and YEPPI YEPPI will enjoy a date on 'My Little Old Boy.'

On the SBS variety show 'My Little Old Boy,' which airs on the 9th, Han Hye-jin and YEPPI YEPPI, two of the entertainment industry's closest friends who have overcome a 12-year age gap, are set to show off their strong chemistry.

Recently, Han Hye-jin prepared a special healing course for her close friend YEPPI YEPPI, who has been busy with a world tour. The two visited Namdaemun Market, a hot shopping destination for bath products among Generation MZ, since YEPPI YEPPI is known to love bathing so much that she even keeps a separate personal bath basket. From shower towels and exfoliating towels to unusual bath items rarely seen anywhere else, Han Hye-jin and YEPPI YEPPI opened their wallets without hesitation. Watching them, MC Seo Jang-hoon said, "I think I could last two hours there too," drawing laughter in the studio with his enthusiasm. Viewers can check out the unusual bath-product shopping list that even captivated Seo Jang-hoon, a man deeply devoted to bathing, on the broadcast.

The two later drew attention when they visited 'Deokjajjim,' another of YEPPI YEPPI's favorite restaurants, known for sparking nationwide sellouts of dishes such as gopchang, soy sauce marinated crab, and gim bugak. Starting with soy sauce marinated crab bibimbap, YEPPI YEPPI reportedly ate every last bite of the massive deokjajjim dish, prompting nonstop sounds of appetite from the studio. They then visited a mysterious place said to relieve fatigue throughout the body at once. Everyone was left stunned by the sight of them buried in hot earth, and curiosity is rising over what exactly happened to the two.

Meanwhile, YEPPI YEPPI also drew attention by revealing the story behind receiving a shout-out from Jensen Huang, the CEO of a global company. She said she received more calls than when she ranked No. 1 on a music show, and admitted she was initially confused because she did not know who Jensen Huang was. YEPPI YEPPI later sent him a handwritten letter to thank him for his repeated shout-outs, further drawing interest.

From the unusual bath products chosen by YEPPI YEPPI, who is serious about bathing, to the favorite restaurants of the original mukbang goddess, viewers can catch them on SBS's 'My Little Old Boy' at 9 p.m. on Sunday, the 9th.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.