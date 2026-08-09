Heo Kyung-hwan May Be Exposed for a Hidden Girlfriend... Sweating Under Questions About a 'Date Sighting' ('The Best Catch')

[Sportschosun, Reporter Lee Woo-joo] Heo Kyung-hwan from 'The Best Catch' is stirring up dating rumors.

In the final episode of MBC's 'The Best Catch,' which airs today at 6:05 p.m., the show's second-tier entertainers wrap up their journey at Manisan on Ganghwa Island. Attention is also turning to signs of romance around Heo Kyung-hwan.

During the previous shoot, Heo Kyung-hwan talked with Yang Se-hyung about the film 'Hope' but did not reveal who he watched it with, drawing suspicious looks. In this episode as well, Yang Se-hyung presses him, asking, "Who did you go see 'Hope' with?" He then adds the pointed remark, "I heard something," heightening curiosity about how Heo Kyung-hwan will respond.

The members keep showing interest in Heo Kyung-hwan's love life and asking questions, adding to the entertainment value. In particular, Heo Kyung-hwan is said to have honestly confessed that his ideal type is someone with a better body proportion than his own.

Meanwhile, in today's broadcast, Yoo Se-yoon, Jang Dong-min, Heo Kyung-hwan, Boom, and Yang Se-hyung create fun memories at Manisan, which sits at the center of the Korean Peninsula and is said to have the strongest energy. They will hold a water-balloon race in Hamheodongcheon Valley, sending water balloons to the finish line. The last-place finisher and one person chosen by that contestant will then hike to the Chamseongdan Altar.

From Heo Kyung-hwan's ideal-type talk to the climb up Manisan's Chamseongdan Altar, MBC's 'The Best Catch' will air its final episode today at 6:05 p.m.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.