Lee Hyun-yi Says She Was Hit by a Homeless Man's Shoe... "He Chased Me, Trying to Hit Me, So I Ran Away"

[Sportschosun Park A-ram] Model Lee Hyun-yi shared a bizarre incident she experienced at City Hall Station when she was in college.

On the 8th, a video titled "A cold soybean noodle soup fanatic's summer treat: Hitting the best cold soybean noodle soup spots (Salt camp vs. Sugar camp)" was uploaded to Lee Hyun-yi's channel.

That day, Lee Hyun-yi spent time enjoying a summer delicacy while visiting famous cold soybean noodle soup restaurants in Seoul.

While moving from one restaurant to another, the production team brought up a story from the past as Lee Hyun-yi traveled from City Hall to Gwanghwamun. They asked whether she had any particularly memorable experiences, given that she had worked as a model while attending Ewha Womans University and had traveled all over Seoul.

Lee Hyun-yi then recalled an unexpected episode.

She said, "It was raining that day too. When I was a college student, I was walking in flip-flops. As I passed the stairs at City Hall Station, the sound from my shoes echoed loudly with every step." She continued, "Coincidentally, someone was sleeping near the exit. As I went down making noise, that homeless man woke up. Then he threw the shoe he was wearing at me. He chased after me, trying to hit me, saying I was being noisy. I was so startled that I ran away. That's my memory of City Hall Station."

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.