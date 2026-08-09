Lee Jin-ho, Who Collapsed from a Brain Hemorrhage, Makes Dramatic Hospital Discharge and Faces First Court Appearance on the 14th

[Sportschosun Reporter Park A-ram] It has been confirmed that comedian Lee Jin-ho, who had been receiving hospital treatment for an acute brain hemorrhage, has been discharged.

SM Culture & Contents (SM C&C), Lee Jin-ho's agency, told Sports Kyunghyang on the 9th, "Lee Jin-ho is currently resting after being discharged from the hospital."

Earlier that day, Star News reported exclusively that Lee Jin-ho had suddenly collapsed from a brain hemorrhage in early April and had been undergoing treatment and rehabilitation at a university hospital in Seoul before being discharged at the end of May. According to the report, he still has some paralysis and has difficulty speaking and moving, but he has recovered enough to manage basic communication and movement.

Lee Jin-ho collapsed suddenly at home on April 1 and was taken to the hospital. It was reported that Kangin, who was on the phone with him at the time, checked on his condition and called 119. Lee Jin-ho later received treatment in the intensive care unit, regained consciousness, and was moved to a general ward to continue rehabilitation.

After his discharge, he is said to be continuing treatment by resting at home and visiting the hospital as needed.

Legal proceedings are also approaching as he continues to recover. Lee Jin-ho is scheduled to appear at his first hearing on charges of illegal gambling and violating the Road Traffic Act, including drunk driving, at the Yeoju Branch Court of the Suwon District Court on the 14th.

The Yeoju Branch of the Suwon District Prosecutors’ Office indicted Lee Jin-ho without detention on May 29. Prosecutors applied charges that he drove about 100 kilometers from Incheon to Yangpyeong County in the early morning of September 24 last year after drinking. His blood alcohol concentration was measured at 0.11%, a level that would result in license revocation. A later blood test, conducted at his own request, reportedly showed 0.12%.

He is also accused of gambling multiple times through illegal online gambling sites.

Born in 1986, Lee Jin-ho debuted in the entertainment industry in 2005 as a special-recruit comedian for SBS and rose to fame through programs such as tvN’s Comedy Big League. However, he has since suspended his broadcasting activities after admitting to illegal gambling last year.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.