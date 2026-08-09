Single Dad Lee Tae-sung Reveals His Fast-Growing Middle School Son: "He Has Never Missed No. 1 in His Class"

[Sportschosun Jo Yoon-sun] Actor Lee Tae-sung, a "single dad," shared an update on how much his son has grown.

On the 8th, MBN's "Dongchimi" aired an episode themed "Where Did All That Money Go?"

During the show, Lee Tae-sung said, "My son matured quickly." He recalled, "On Christmas, Children's Day, and his birthday, I wanted to buy him whatever he wanted. But kids usually don't ask for anything that expensive, so I took him to a toy department store."

He continued, "But while his eyes were on the big box, he picked the small one." He added, "I bragged to my friends that, like me, he grew up early and never throws tantrums or begs at the supermarket. Then one friend said, 'That's such a sad story. Kids around 4 or 5 usually lie on the floor at the supermarket and cry and throw tantrums. Why are you happy that he grew up fast?' I was really shocked at the time."

He also expressed regret for his young son, saying, "No one made him feel self-conscious, so I wondered how he knew to act that way."

He also shared an update on his son, who is now in the third year of middle school. Lee Tae-sung said, "He is No. 1 in his school. When he sees photos of himself as a baby, he looks so much like me that even if I show him my own photo, he says it is him." He smiled proudly.

The broadcast also revealed a photo of Lee Tae-sung and his son together. Compared with his appearance when he previously appeared on Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS)'s "My Little Old Boy," the son has grown so much that he now looks almost tall enough to match his father.

Lee Tae-sung repeatedly boasted, "My son has never once missed No. 1 in his class," showing off his doting-father side.

Meanwhile, Lee Tae-sung registered his marriage in 2012 to a woman seven years older than him, just before enlisting in the military, and later revealed that they had a son. He announced their divorce in 2015 while serving in the military, and he is currently raising his son as a single father.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.