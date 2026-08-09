Kyoungduk Seo on Kim Hee-chul's anger over the upside-down South Korean national flag: "It wasn't entirely wrong, but there is much to regret"

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Woo-joo] Kyoungduk Seo, a professor at Sungshin Women's University, has spoken out on the upside-down South Korean national flag.

On the 9th, Seo said, "There is controversy because a South Korean national flag drawn on a National Liberation Day banner produced by Incheon Metropolitan City Government was incorrect," and added, "But if you look closely, the flag was drawn as if a person were holding it and viewing it from below, so strictly speaking, it was not a fake flag," sharing his thoughts on the controversial upside-down flag.

Seo also said, "At a glance, anyone could misunderstand it as an upside-down flag. Since Incheon Metropolitan City Government was making it anyway, it would have been better if they had produced it so that everyone could recognize it as the correct South Korean national flag. That leaves a great deal of regret," and added, "In any case, Incheon Metropolitan City Government should not blame only the banner production company. I hope the city will pay a little more attention when using South Korean national flag-related designs in the future."

Recently, Incheon Metropolitan City Government came under fire after a banner it produced ahead of the 81st National Liberation Day of Korea depicted the South Korean national flag upside down. As the image spread on SNS, Kim Hee-chul also publicly expressed his anger in a comment, writing, "That's insane."

Later, as some people interpreted Kim Hee-chul's comment as political and concerns grew, Heechul issued a direct statement. He said, "Many people are worried that the South Korean national flag issue is political, but regardless of left or right, it is our country's flag," and added, "My fans may hope I stay out of anything, but I don't think this upside-down flag issue, and not even remarks about left or right, is something for which I should be praised or criticized based solely on my political rights. For any South Korean, this is only natural."

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.