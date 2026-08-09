Kim Seon Ho, Who Is Battling Stage 4 Blood Cancer in the Military, Reveals His Fated Match: "A Special Bond That Was a Great Comfort" ('Love Against Time')

[Sportschosun Lee Woo-joo] The full-fledged love lines of eight young people will begin, painting the summer days pink.

In episode 2 of SBS's 'Love Against Time,' which airs on Monday the 10th, the first date scenes will unfold, filled with excitement and unexpected twists, from cinematic fated stories to bold, straightforward advances.

In this episode, the identity of Kim Seon Ho's 'fated connection,' which had sparked viewers' curiosity at the end of episode 1, will finally be revealed. It turns out that the two people, who seemed to have no connection at all, actually shared a special bond and had been a great source of comfort to each other. MC Jung Yong-hwa was reportedly fully immersed in their miraculous story, exclaiming, "I've never seen a movie like this. It's beyond imagination."

As the first date gets underway, each cast member's charm and dating style come through clearly, drawing attention. In particular, Han Dogon wins over the MCs in an instant with his trademark kindness and thoughtful manners. His clever date and bold, direct approach prompt Dokyeom to cheer, "He's a real man!" while Yena also marvels, "His sense is insane," signaling the rise of the 'Dojiknam' (Dogon, the straightforward man).

But the warm and fuzzy atmosphere of the first date does not last long. A strange tension gradually begins to fill the eight-person lodging. One cast member is even said to have looked confused, asking, "Was I imagining things?" after the date changed the mood.

The subtle emotional shifts among the eight young cast members, which began to swing after the first date, can be seen in SBS's 'Love Against Time,' airing tomorrow at 10 p.m.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.