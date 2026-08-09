Is That Really Simon Dominic, the 56-Kilogram "Mayfly"? After Gaining 20 Kilograms, He Shows Off His Muscular Physique at WATERBOMB

[Sportschosun Lee Woo-joo] Rapper Simon Dominic showed off the results of his successful bulk-up.

On the official social media account for "WATERBOMB Busan" on the 8th, a video was posted along with the caption, "Busan, are you ready? Are you ready to have fun with Simon Dominic? As expected, Simon Dominic's hometown is full of people who really know how to party!"

The video showed Simon Dominic taking the stage at WATERBOMB Busan. After appearing on the Seoul stage last month, he also performed in Busan, boldly taking the stage shirtless. Simon Dominic, who had previously raised health concerns because of his extremely thin frame, drew attention with his muscular body and well-defined abs.

Recently, Simon Dominic said he had gained about 20 kilograms. When he appeared on Kian84's YouTube channel last month, he said he spends his weekdays working out, from fasted cardio to gym training and boxing. Simon Dominic said, "When I look at photos of myself from back when I didn't work out, I look so skinny that I seem like an alien. I like myself best now."

Kian84 said, "He didn't work out at all until three years ago, but then he felt he couldn't keep living like that and started boxing two years ago. When he came to our studio three years ago, he had the physique of a 56-kilogram mayfly. He gained up to 76 kilograms through gym training and boxing, but now he has cut back down to the mid-60-kilogram range because of his performance schedule."

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.