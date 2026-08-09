9th-Season Doctor Gwang-su Reveals Surprising Update After Marriage and Daughter's Birth... Becomes Head of Mental Health Welfare Center

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9th-Season Doctor Gwang-su Reveals Surprising Update After Marriage and Daughter's Birth... Becomes Head of Mental Health Welfare Center

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Yoon-sun] Gwang-su from "I'm Solo" Season 9 has revealed that he is now the head of a mental health welfare center.

Gwang-su appeared in a promotional video for the Gwangju Mental Health Welfare Center in Gyeonggi Province last July.

In the video, Gwang-su introduced himself as "Jang Min-ho, head of the Gwangju Mental Health Welfare Center." The mental health welfare center is a community-based mental health institution that supports the promotion of residents' mental health, as well as the early detection of mental illness, counseling, referrals for treatment, and social rehabilitation. Gwang-su took office as head of the center this year and is helping local residents with mental health counseling and treatment referrals.

Gwang-su explained, "What sets us apart from other basic centers is that, as a board-certified psychiatrist, I provide specialist counseling. There is a time when people can meet a psychiatrist without having to go to a hospital."

9th-Season Doctor Gwang-su Reveals Surprising Update After Marriage and Daughter's Birth... Becomes Head of Mental Health Welfare Center

He added, "Of course, I may not be able to provide direct, essential treatment such as prescribing medication, but through interviews and the equipment we have, I try to determine whether hospitalization is truly necessary, whether medication is needed, or whether there are other ways to overcome the problem without it."

Meanwhile, Gwang-su rose to fame after appearing on Season 9 of ENA and SBS Plus's "I'm Solo" in 2022. He became the final couple with fellow cast member Young-suk, later developed a real relationship with her, and married her in 2023. Last December, the couple welcomed their first daughter.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.

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YoonSeon, Cho
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