Hong Jin-ho Surprises Fans with Changed Appearance.. After Mounjaro Weight Regain and Two Eyelid Surgery Procedures

[Sportschosun Jo Yoon-sun] Hong Jin-ho, a broadcaster and former pro gamer, drew attention with his changed appearance.

Hong Jin-ho, Park Ji-min, Heo Seong-beom, and Choi Yeon-cheong from the survival variety show "Blood Game X" appeared on JTBC's "Knowing Bros," which aired on the 8th.

That day, Hong explained his recent nickname, "Dwae-jin-ho." He said, "As you can see, I've gained some weight. Fans miss the slimmer, sharper look I used to have, so they shortened 'Pig Jin-ho' to 'Dwae-jin-ho.'"

Seo Jang-hoon fired back bluntly, saying, "You never really had that sharp of a look even back then," while Lee Sang-min sided with Hong, saying, "You changed a lot before and after marriage."

Hong admitted, "I gained some weight until last year, and I was sharp-looking the year before that," adding, "When things get hard and stressful, I tend to eat to cope."

Hong previously appeared on SBS's "Running Man" in February and said he was getting help from the obesity treatment drug Mounjaro. However, in a recently released teaser video, he confessed, "I lost weight with Mounjaro, but then I had a severe rebound," sharing that he had regained weight after slimming down.

He also said that his eyes had changed, explaining, "At some point, the asymmetry in my eyes became more noticeable, so I had eyelid ptosis surgery the year before last, but it didn't go well, so I had it done again this year."

Kang Ho-dong then joked, "So you had a surgery that could have been done once, but you did it twice because of your character?" drawing laughter.

Meanwhile, Hong married a non-celebrity 10 years his junior in 2024 and welcomed their first daughter in November of the same year.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.