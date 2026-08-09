Oh Ji-heon Opens Up About Family History: "My Father Made 50 Million Won a Month, but My Mother Left Home After the Divorce With No Money at All"

[Sportschosun, Jo Yoon-sun] Comedian Oh Ji-heon opened up about the family hardship he experienced after his parents divorced when he was young.

On the MBN healing story program "While You Were Sick," which aired on the 9th, Oh Ji-heon appeared and shared stories from his childhood through his debut years.

Oh, who said he grew up as a so-called silver spoon child, recalled, "My father was the top Korean history instructor in the early 1990s," and added, "At a time when an apartment in Apgujeong cost about 20 million to 30 million won, my father’s monthly income was around 50 million won."

He said he lived in a more than 330-square-meter home with a yard and a swimming pool. "We even had a separate driver for my father," he said. "I seemed like a rich family’s son who would live happily without envy, but in fact, I was not happy."

Oh explained, "My father put work before family. My mother wanted him to be more devoted to the home, and as their frustrations built up, they fought more often." He added, "My parents divorced when I was a high school senior."

After the divorce, his mother left the house and he lived with his father. "My grades were not bad to begin with, but I was going through a very difficult and depressed period, so I could not perform well," he said. "My father taught at academies and knew many top students. He probably did not mean to belittle me, but at the time, I took many of his words as criticism, and it was very painful."

Oh eventually ran away from home in secret after taking the college entrance exam and went to find his mother. "Her situation was very different from what I had imagined. After the divorce, she left home with no money at all and lived at my aunt’s house," he said.

"My mother was not in a position to work either. She was living day to day, and she could not take care of me, so I spent a year at a boarding cram school," he added.

Thanks to his mother, who supported his education with the money she earned despite her difficult circumstances, Oh focused on his studies and went on to college.

He said, "After entering college, I worked part-time jobs to pay tuition and living expenses." He added, "At the time, there was a mimicry contest with a 10 million won prize, so I entered to earn tuition money and ended up winning the grand prize."

After debuting as a KBS open-recruitment comedian in 2003, Oh said, "Even then, I did not feel like calling my father." He spoke candidly about the emotional wounds that had lasted for years.

He said, "Then one day, my father called the comedians’ room. He contacted me and said, 'Your grandmother is critically ill, and even if you do not want to see your father, you should at least see your grandmother.' That is how we reunited after eight years."

Oh, who later grew close to his father again after his wife persuaded him, said, "As I had various experiences in society, I came to understand my father to some extent. Becoming a father myself helped me realize that he was not ignoring me."

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.