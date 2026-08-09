Kim Hee-chul: "This is insane" as Incheon Metropolitan City Government eventually removes 'upside-down national flag' banner

[Sportschosun reporter Park A-ram] As Super Junior's Kim Hee-chul voiced his stance on the controversy over Incheon Metropolitan City Government's National Liberation Day banner and its alleged upside-down South Korean national flag, the city eventually removed the banner.

According to Incheon Metropolitan City Government on the 9th, the city removed the banner marking the 81st anniversary of National Liberation Day, which had been installed near a crosswalk by the rear gate of City Hall on the 6th, on the 8th, a day earlier. It was taken down just two days after it went up.

The banner featured the phrase, "The 81st anniversary of National Liberation Day, the day we regain the light," along with an image of a Korean independence activist holding the South Korean national flag with both hands. After it was unveiled, however, online criticism emerged that the colors of the taegeuk symbol appeared reversed compared with the standard national flag. The blue section was on top and the red section on the bottom, leading some to question whether the flag had been depicted upside down.

Incheon Metropolitan City Government

As the controversy grew, Kim Hee-chul also left a comment on a related post on the 8th, writing, "This is insane."

He later addressed those who interpreted his reaction as political. On the same day, he wrote on his personal account, "Many people are worried that talking about the national flag is political, but regardless of left or right, it is our country's flag."

He added, "The issue of hanging the national flag upside down. And since this is not about left or right, I don't think I should be praised or criticized simply for mentioning voting rights. It is only natural for anyone from the Republic of Korea."

Incheon Metropolitan City Government explained that the flag in the banner was not intentionally depicted incorrectly. It said the design was created from a lower-to-upper viewing angle, as if looking up at the flag held by the Korean independence activist, and that the basic structure of the flag, including the placement of the trigrams, was not wrong.

Still, the city decided to remove it, saying that when viewed flat in real life, the banner could be misunderstood as showing the flag upside down.

An Incheon Metropolitan City Government official said, "We failed to pay close enough attention to how it would appear when viewed flat," adding, "We will be more careful in the future to avoid unnecessary misunderstandings."

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.