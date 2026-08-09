Yook Joong-wan Moved to Mokdong for His Daughter's Education, but Says, "It Feels Like I'm the Only One Living in a Different World" ('Detectives' Business Secrets')

[Sportschosun, Reporter Lee Woo-joo] 'Detectives' Business Secrets' comes across a shocking family story while investigating the dangerous behavior of a 'bus driver impersonator' who nearly caused a major disaster in the city. It turns out that even his parents reported their son to the police.

In the "Detective 24 Hours" segment of Channel A's 'Detectives' Business Secrets,' which airs at 10 p.m. on Monday the 10th, the show will reveal the second part of its first-ever citizen tip-off case: "Please find the man impersonating a bus driver and threatening public safety." The man has spent years moving from one bus depot to another while pretending to be a bus driver, and he recently drew attention online after a warning notice was posted over a "unauthorized bus occupation" incident. He wore the uniform of the bus company, used the company cafeteria as if he were an employee, and even rode buses without paying. At another company, he was caught stealing cash from a fare box. In one depot, a tip also claimed that he "posed as a trainee driver, boarded a bus, entered the driver's seat, and tampered with the gears." Everyone was stunned by how close the situation came to causing a major accident. Based on testimony from bus drivers, the detectives tracked the impersonator's movements and eventually met a convenience store part-timer who said he had been close to him.

According to the part-timer, the impersonator approached him first, introduced himself as a bus driver, and offered him a fake job opportunity, saying, "If you get a commercial driver's license, I'll hire you as a driver." As their relationship grew, he kept asking to borrow money, and when the part-timer refused, he suddenly cut off contact. Using the part-timer's account, the detectives then searched an apartment complex believed to be where the impersonator lived. There, they heard from neighbors that he was living with his grandmother, and they went to meet her directly. When the detectives brought up her grandson, the grandmother broke down in tears and shared an unexpected story. Kim Poong, hearing it, lashed out, saying, "You can't treat the grandmother who raised you like that..." Adding to the confusion, the impersonator's own parents said, "We also reported our son to the police." As more of his behavior came to light, behavior even his family struggled to handle, Kim Poong was shocked and said, "This is far too serious," while Defconn pointed out, "If this is left alone, it is highly likely to lead to a major crime."

Meanwhile, singer Yook Joong-wan, known as the original "man who lives alone," will appear on the show as a one-day detective, adding a fresh twist. Yook, who once won wide popularity by revealing his very real rooftop-room life, recently surprised everyone by saying he moved to Mokdong for his child's education. When Defconn said, "I thought you'd be buried in Mangwon-dong for life, so I was really surprised," Yook replied, "There are more flat roads and more parks, so my wife and child are happy, but I feel like I'm the only one living in a different world. I'm the only drunk person in Mokdong," giving a vivid account of life there. His funny yet bittersweet adaptation to Mokdong will also be revealed. He said a younger musician from Hongdae came over and started drinking in the middle of the day from 11 a.m. "When I came out, it was already time for the kids to get out of school. I was bowing my head when a mother recognized me, so I greeted her and then fell straight into a flower bed," he said, drawing laughter. The episode will also feature the cheerful behind-the-scenes story of Yook's 10-year marriage and an impromptu live performance of his recently released new song, "So What?" The laughter-filled set will air on Channel A's 'Detectives' Business Secrets' at 10 p.m. on Monday, August 10.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.