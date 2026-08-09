43-Year-Old Goo Hye-sun Revives Geum Jan-di After 17 Years... Her Self-Developed Hair Roller Sells 30,000 Units on Home Shopping

Actress Goo Hye-sun has made her presence felt as an entrepreneur after selling 30,000 units of a hair roller she developed herself. She also drew attention by showing a style reminiscent of a character from one of her past signature works.

On the 7th, Goo Hye-sun posted a video on her personal account showing her appearance during a Home and Shopping broadcast, along with the caption, "Forty-three. Geum Jan-di cosplay."

In the video, Goo Hye-sun wore a brown jacket and shirt with a striped tie, and styled her hair in pigtails. The look recalled Geum Jan-di, the character she played in KBS2's "Boys Over Flowers," which aired in 2009. Nearly 17 years later, she brought the character back into the spotlight and drew interest.

During the broadcast, Goo Hye-sun introduced her self-developed hair roller, "KOOROLL." She explained that she wanted to create a product that would be easy to carry after often seeing people clip hair rollers into their bangs.

Goo Hye-sun said she frequently used hair rollers because her hair is fine and loses volume easily, but existing products were too bulky to carry around. Based on that experience, she developed a slimmer product that could be easily slipped into a bag.

She later shared on social media that cumulative sales of "KOOROLL" had surpassed 30,000 units. "KOOROLL" is an eco-friendly hair roller developed and patented by Goo Hye-sun. It has recently expanded its business reach through trademark registration and placement in duty-free stores.

There was also controversy over the price during the sales process. At launch, "KOOROLL" was priced at 13,000 won for a single unit and 25,000 won for a two-piece set, leading some consumers to say it was expensive.

Goo Hye-sun later explained the pricing herself. She said the initial production volume was small, which raised manufacturing costs. She also stated that she planned to ease the burden on consumers through future discount events.

Even so, sales rose quickly after the home shopping broadcast, leading to the milestone of more than 30,000 units sold. The product is now also available on its official website, and Goo Hye-sun continues to expand her career not only as an entertainer but also as an entrepreneur who develops and sells her own products.

Goo Hye-sun has also continued to achieve results in her studies. After graduating from Sungkyunkwan University's Department of Film and Media Studies in 2024, she was accepted that same year into the master's program at KAIST Graduate School of Science Journalism, and she is reported to have completed the program later on.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.