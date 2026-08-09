Jennie on Questions About Cohabitation Experience: "Let's Stop There"

[Sportschosun reporter Park Aram] BLACKPINK's Jennie spoke candidly about her views on dating and the standards she has for men.

Jennie recently appeared on Cosmopolitan (magazine)'s official U.S. channel and shared her thoughts while answering a range of questions about dating.

When the host asked, "What is the biggest red flag on a first date?" Jennie gave an unexpected answer. She picked "ugly shoes."

The conversation then turned to a question about a boyfriend showing interest in her roommate. Asked, "What if I saw my boyfriend looking at my roommate and it felt weird?" Jennie replied, "Always stand up for yourself. That's what I think. A boyfriend looking at your roommate is not okay."

The host agreed with Jennie's firm response, saying, "I feel the same way. That's inappropriate."

When she was also asked a rather personal question about whether she had ever lived with an attractive roommate, Jennie held back and said, "Let's stop there."

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.