Kwon Sang-woo and Son Tae-young Worry Over Injured Son: "I've Never Seen Him Struggle Like This"

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Woo-joo] Actor Kwon Sang-woo and his wife Son Tae-young were concerned about their son after he suffered an ankle injury.

On the 9th, a video titled "How Dad Kwon Sang-woo, Who Is Like a Friend, Plays with His Son (New York vlog)" was uploaded to Son Tae-young's YouTube channel.

Son Tae-young said, "Rook Hee hurt his ankle while playing soccer. It still hasn't healed, and he has to keep playing. He has soccer camp again this week, so he came out to practice with his dad to loosen up his ankle little by little, and I came along too."

At the field, Kwon Sang-woo was seen helping Rook Hee train by loosening up his ankle and working out with him. Kwon Sang-woo was surprised by how much Rook Hee had improved, saying, "It's not like when we used to just play around together anymore." Son Tae-young worried, "Go easy today. You might hurt your foot again."

Kwon Sang-woo ended up more exhausted than Rook Hee while helping him train. He marveled at his son's stamina, saying, "Our energy levels are different. Even when we first started running drills, he was so fast. I can't keep up. I'm the fastest among people my age, but it still doesn't work."

He also noticed that Rook Hee seemed to have lost some stamina. Kwon Sang-woo said, "Rook Hee hurt his leg, so he hasn't been able to exercise for a long time. I guess his endurance has dropped a lot. He used to be flying around." Son Tae-young also said, "He's having a hard time. I've never seen him like that before." Kwon Sang-woo added, "He hasn't eaten either. He hasn't had anything, so he could be feeling dizzy."

In the end, Kwon Sang-woo and his son wrapped up their soccer training. Son Tae-young said, "It's a shame, but we'll stop after an hour and a half of practice. Rook Hee's ankle isn't in good shape, and his stamina is really low."

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.