Han Jung-soo: “Only Hwang Jung-min, whose face is well-known, is 100% avoiding this... Don't hide, reveal your identity.”

[Sportschosun Reporter Park A-ram] Actor Han Jung-soo has publicly expressed concern regarding the allegations surrounding Hwang Jung-min's private life.

On the 8th, Han Jung-soo posted on his personal account, mentioning the recent controversy surrounding Hwang Jung-min and demanding that "A," who has been continuing to make revelations, disclose their identity. Han Jung-soo wrote, "This is such an unfair game. Right now, the only one suffering 100% damage is Senior Hwang Jung-min.

If they are innocent, I hope the 'whistleblower(?)' does not hide behind others but fully reveals their identity and steps forward. " He continued, "In fact, this is the case in most instances. Even if a result eventually comes out, the only ones who suffer damage are the well-known figures," adding, "I feel so wronged and angry.

We have already lost too many actors. " The post also included hashtags such as '#CelebritiesAre #Pushovers #Rage'. Currently, Hwang Jung-min is disputing the facts regarding the claims made by "A" concerning his private life.

A claims to have had a private relationship with Hwang Jung-min in the past and is releasing evidence through social media, including photos of the two together, messages, KakaoTalk multi-profiles, and call recordings. In response, Hwang Jung-min's side denies A's claims, stating that he is actually a victim of stalking who has been subjected to continuous harassment. His agency explained that a criminal complaint was filed against A for stalking Hwang Jung-min, and the court issued provisional measures, such as a restraining order, three times.

They further explained that a summary order imposing a fine of 3 million won was subsequently issued after the stalking charges were acknowledged. However, A has objected to the summary order and requested a formal trial. Along with this, A has also filed a lawsuit against Hwang Jung-min seeking 200 million won in damages.

With the claims of both sides sharply clashing, a trial regarding A's stalking charges is scheduled. The Goyang Branch of the Uijeongbu District Court will hold the final hearing on charges including violation of the Stalking Punishment Act on the 11th.

The prosecution is scheduled to announce its sentencing recommendation today. tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.