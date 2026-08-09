"It Felt Similar to Our First Date" Choi Daniel Reunites with His Pre-Marriage Love Partner Kaho in Japan

[Sportschosun Jo Yoon-sun] Actor Choi Daniel has reunited with Kaho Takada.

On the 9th, a video titled "I Went to Meet Kaho in Tokyo" was uploaded to Choi Daniel's YouTube channel.

In the video, Choi Daniel heads to Tokyo to meet Kaho, whom he got to know through MBN's "Pre-Marriage Love."

When Choi Daniel arrived at Yoyogi Park and saw Kaho appear from a distance, he greeted her warmly. The two, meeting again after a long time, spoke in a mix of Korean and Japanese and enjoyed the joy of their reunion.

Kaho could not hide her smile, saying, "It's amazing and makes me happy that Daniel is in Tokyo."

Choi Daniel recalled the moment, saying, "When we were filming 'Pre-Marriage Love' before, we talked about how it would be fun to meet in Tokyo. Kaho-chan always came to South Korea, so I said it would be nice if I went to Tokyo next time and saw her there." He added, "I told her she would always be welcome if she came to Tokyo, and this time I ended up coming to Tokyo."

Kaho smiled and said, "I've been waiting."

The sweet atmosphere between the two continued. While waiting for the traffic light at a crosswalk, Choi Daniel showed his thoughtful side by shielding Kaho from the sunlight with his hand.

Kaho also walked through Yoyogi Park with Choi Daniel and reminisced, saying, "It feels similar to our first date during 'Pre-Marriage Love.'"

Meanwhile, Choi Daniel and Kaho appeared on the 2024 Korean-Japanese dating reality show "Pre-Marriage Love," where their chemistry, which felt like that of a real couple, drew strong attention.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.