Top Star Says Botox Side Effect Made Her Eye Sag: "It Was So Embarrassing"

[Sportschosun Reporter Park Ara-m] Pop star Britney Spears, 44, has revealed that she experienced drooping eyelids after a Botox procedure and urged fans to be especially careful.

On the 8th, Korea time, Britney Spears posted a video on her personal account while wearing a swimsuit. In the video, she spoke directly about the side effect that appeared in her left eye after recently receiving Botox.

Pointing to her left eye, Britney Spears said, "The doctor put too much Botox in my left eye, and it made my eye sag like this." She added, "My eye had been drooping for four weeks. It was so embarrassing because it was still sagging until just before now."

She also sent a warning to people considering Botox based on her experience. Britney Spears emphasized, "You really have to be careful with doctors. They can completely ruin your face and body. Your body belongs to you, so you need to protect it yourself."

Britney Spears had previously said in 2023 that she could not go out for about two weeks after a Botox procedure because her face was bruised. She also said at the time that she would not get Botox for a while. By revealing the side effects again this time, she once more urged fans to be cautious.

Meanwhile, Britney Spears has recently been involved in several controversies related to her private life, as well as legal issues. In March, she was reportedly given one year of probation and ordered to undergo drug treatment on charges of drunk driving.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.