Sooyoung, who split from Jung Kyung-ho, is surprised by her rising profile: "It must have been hard to hide it... I never hid anything"

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Woo-joo] Sooyoung of "Channel Full Moon" was surprised by how much her public recognition has grown.

On the 7th, a video titled "This Is Perfect Weather for a Company Dinner" was uploaded to the YouTube channel "Channel Full Moon."

Na Young-seok said that he sometimes watches Uhm Jung-hwa's YouTube content. "Didn't you go to places like wine bars? I watch those sometimes. I even went to look for one," he said.

Sooyoung said she wanted to visit, and Na Young-seok asked, "If you go there, don't you have to be very careful about what you say?" Sooyoung said no, and Lee Sang-yoon added, "Sooyoung has such a good personality that she doesn't really hold back on much."

Sooyoung then said, "These days, younger people recognize me. It's because of HRS." Uhm Jung-hwa asked, "You guys are really funny. Is Hyoyeon always that funny?" Sooyoung replied, "She's always been that funny, and I've never hidden anything. But people say it must have been hard to live while hiding things. I never hid anything," drawing laughter.

Sooyoung also said, "I've always lived like this, but when the three of us are together, we get even more playful and our chemistry gets stronger. When we come together like that, there are more moments that are even more fun." Uhm Jung-hwa laughed and said, "That's so cute. It's so fun."

Meanwhile, Sooyoung revealed in June that she had ended her 14-year relationship with actor Jung Kyung-ho.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.