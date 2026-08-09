Actor and Former Baseball Player Become a Married Couple... Ji-an Says, "After a Short but Deep Romance, We Are Getting Married"

[Sportschosun Park Ah-ram] Actor Ji-an has announced her marriage to former professional baseball player Eom Jeong-wook, marking the start of a new chapter in her life.

On the 8th, Ji-an shared photos of herself in a wedding dress on her personal account and delivered the news of her marriage directly. She also showed affection by posting a photo of her groom-to-be.

Ji-an said, "I have some surprising news for you all. I’m becoming a married woman now."

She also spoke candidly about what led her to decide on marriage. "I, a free spirit who had never even thought about marriage, am now marrying Eom Jeong-wook, the player who threw the fastest pitch in Korea during his active career," she said. "Just like someone who threw such fast pitches, he captured my heart incredibly quickly."

As their relationship grew deeper, her certainty about marriage naturally followed. Ji-an said, "After a short but deep romance, I became convinced that I want to spend my life with this person. Eom Jeong-wook grew up surrounded by his parents' love, so he has always been someone who thinks of others first and knows how to be considerate. He has such a warm heart. From now on, we will become each other's best friend and strongest support, and build a home full of laughter. Please bless our new beginning with warm hearts."

Along with the announcement, Ji-an also revealed photos of Eom Jeong-wook dressed in a wedding suit. She added the phrase "groom-to-be" to one of the photos, expressing her special affection.

Born in 1983, Ji-an first became known through the Chunhyang Beauty Pageant in 2003 before beginning her career as an actor. She later appeared in films such as "The Trap" and "The Road," as well as the drama "Secret Mother." In the 2022 film "Serve the People," she played the lead role of Ryu Su-ryeon.

Born in 1981, Eom Jeong-wook began his professional baseball career in 2000 when he joined the Ssangbangwool Raiders. He later became known as a hard-throwing pitcher and drew attention for throwing fastballs of up to 158 km/h during his playing days.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.