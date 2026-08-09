Hong Hyun-hee Says She Even Sought Counseling After Marrying Jey-ssun... "Focusing Only on Others Is the Worst"

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Yoon-sun] Comedian Hong Hyun-hee revealed that she even received psychological counseling because she has a hard time expressing herself.

On the 7th, a video titled "Married women who need to vent, gather here | Married Women's Online Venting Room" was uploaded to the YouTube channel of Roborock Korea.

In the video, Hong Hyun-hee and Harry Potter introduced a story about a groom-to-be who affectionately calls his female friend by name, but does not do the same for her.

After hearing the story, Hong Hyun-hee said, "It feels more like he can't do that with his own family, but because she's just someone else, he casually calls his female friend's name affectionately."

Harry Potter asked, "Are you the type who expresses yourself a lot?" Hong Hyun-hee replied, "Jey-ssun is really good at it, but I'm not good at expressing myself."

She continued, "I'm very good to other people, but I really can't do that with my own family. So I even went to counseling once because I was too focused on others." She added, "I think it's because I assume family is too comfortable, so I don't do it. In fact, that's even worse."

In response, Harry Potter said, "Family can feel deeply hurt because you're so good to other people, but you don't actually show that kind of affection to the person closest to you. That's what makes it so unexpected."

Hong Hyun-hee then laughed and said, "I learned it from my mother. That's what I grew up seeing," suddenly blaming her mother.

Meanwhile, Hong Hyun-hee married Jey-ssun in 2018, and they have one son.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.