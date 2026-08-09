Park Han-byul Advances to the Finals of Her First-Ever Art Contest, Then Gets Selected for a Paris Invitational Exhibition: "An Unbelievable Result"

[Sportschosun Cho Yoon-sun] Actress Park Han-byul has proven unexpected talent by advancing to the finals of her first art contest and being selected for a Paris gallery invitational exhibition.

On the 9th, Park Han-byul posted several photos along with a message that read, "My first-ever attempt at an art contest. I made it to the finals, was selected for an exhibition in Insa-dong, and even for a Paris gallery invitational show... I am still stunned by this unbelievable result."

In the photos, Park Han-byul is seen visiting the exhibition "Central Painting Competition: 2026, Painting the Dreams of Global Artists" and posing in front of her work, "The Garden Within Me." She shared her excitement, saying, "I still can't believe it when I look at it again," and "Something truly unbelievable happened. It feels completely unreal."

Park Han-byul said, "It was already unbelievable to see my painting hanging among such deeply moving, stylish, and incredibly detailed works. Looking at the other pieces made me feel a little less confident, but it was truly an amazing experience." She added, "It's my first competition in my life... that's something to be proud of, right?"

Meanwhile, Park Han-byul married former Yuri Holdings CEO Yoo In-seok in 2017 and has two sons. In 2019, after her husband became embroiled in the Burning Sun scandal, she took a break from entertainment and has since lived in Jeju Island, focusing on childcare and running a cafe.

Park Han-byul returned to television last March through TV CHOSUN's "With Father and Me," and has continued her activities with appearances in short-form dramas and films.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.