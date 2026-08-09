Following Kim Hee-chul, Choi Phillip Criticizes the Upside-Down South Korean National Flag: "100% Intentional, It Makes No Sense"

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim So-hee] Actor Choi Phillip, who has been speaking candidly about social and political issues, has now publicly raised concerns over a banner that used an upside-down South Korean national flag design.

On the 9th, Choi opened up on his social media account, saying, "I have a lot going on these days, so I am careful about making sensitive remarks, but I really want to ask because I am genuinely curious."

He then said, "I simply cannot understand, from a common-sense standpoint, why they would hang the South Korean national flag upside down."

He also suggested that the issue could not be dismissed as a simple mistake. Choi added, "If it happened once, I would think, 'Well, it could have turned while moving,' but what on earth is the intention behind hanging it upside down on purpose and even putting up a banner for a tour?"

He strongly criticized the matter, saying, "This is such an idea beyond common sense that I do not even know how far I am supposed to try to understand it."

Choi's remarks came in response to a controversy surrounding a banner recently produced by Incheon Metropolitan City ahead of the 81st National Liberation Day of Korea. As it became known that the South Korean national flag on the banner was depicted upside down, criticism spread online. Since the banner was meant to commemorate the holiday, debate continued over whether the flag had been displayed appropriately.

Singer Kim Hee-chul also left a short but forceful reaction, writing "X crazy" on a social media post that introduced the controversy, revealing his anger.

Kim later addressed those who interpreted his reaction politically. On the same day, he wrote on his personal account, "Many people are worrying about politics when I talk about the South Korean national flag, but regardless of left or right, it is our country's flag."

He added, "The issue of hanging the South Korean national flag upside down. And this is not about left or right either. I do not think I should be praised or criticized simply for suffrage, because that is only natural for people in the Republic of Korea."

In other words, he stressed that the matter should be seen separately from political leanings or camp-based logic. The South Korean national flag does not symbolize any particular ideology or faction. As the country's national flag, criticism over its incorrect depiction should be viewed apart from political positions.

As the controversy spread, Incheon Metropolitan City also issued an explanation, saying the flag on the banner was not intentionally misrepresented.

According to the city, the flag was designed from a perspective looking up from below at a Korean independence activist holding it. The city said the basic form of the flag, including the four geongon-gamri trigrams, was not flawed. It explained that the production team tried to create an image of the flag seen from a specific angle, but that this differed from how the actual banner would be viewed.

However, the city concluded that the flag could be mistaken for being upside down when viewed flat in real life, and Incheon Metropolitan City eventually decided to remove the banner.

A city official said, "We failed to pay close enough attention to how it would appear when viewed flat," adding, "We will be more thorough in the future so that there will be no unnecessary misunderstanding."

Because the controversy stems from a banner featuring the South Korean national flag ahead of National Liberation Day of Korea, public attention does not appear to be fading easily. With celebrities also voicing their reactions, the issue has gone beyond a simple production mistake, sparking a wide range of interpretations and opinions on social media.

Reporter Kim So-hee yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.