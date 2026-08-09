YEPPI YEPPI Is Left Confused by Jensen Huang's 'Shoutout' — "I Didn't Know Who He Was"... Responds with a Handwritten Letter

[Sportschosun Kim Joon-seok] Singer YEPPI YEPPI will reveal the behind-the-scenes story after receiving an unexpected 'shoutout' from NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang.

In the SBS variety show My Little Old Boy, which airs on the 9th, model Han Hye-jin and YEPPI YEPPI visit Namdaemun Market and enjoy a special healing date.

That day, Han Hye-jin visits a shop filled with bath products YEPPI YEPPI likes, knowing she has been busy with her world tour schedule.

As soon as they step into the store, the two dive into shopping and start spending money without hesitation. Watching them, Seo Jang-hoon makes viewers laugh by saying, "I think I could last two hours even if I went there."

After finishing their shopping, the two head to YEPPI YEPPI's favorite restaurant. YEPPI YEPPI, who has repeatedly sparked buzz and sold out items whenever she ate things like gopchang, soy-marinated crab, and gimbugak, takes on a mukbang of deokja-jjim this time. Starting with soy-marinated crab bibimbap and continuing to the huge deokja-jjim, she finishes every bite and once again hints at the so-called 'YEPPI YEPPI effect.'

In particular, YEPPI YEPPI opens up about what happened after receiving a public 'shoutout' from Jensen Huang, the CEO of the global semiconductor company NVIDIA.

Earlier in June, when Jensen Huang visited Korea, he appeared on tvN's You Quiz on the Block and drew attention by mentioning YEPPI YEPPI's songs directly. At the time, he showed his fandom by saying, "I liked the song 'Good Goodbye.' I also like the new song 'So Cute.'"

As the head of a global company publicly mentioned her music, attention toward YEPPI YEPPI exploded as well. Recalling that time, she says she received more calls from people around her than when she took first place on a music show, surprising everyone.

YEPPI YEPPI herself admits that when she first heard Jensen Huang's name, she did not know who he was. She says she was confused by the flood of messages from an unexpected place, and later explains honestly how shocked she was when she learned who Jensen Huang was and how influential he is.

Jensen Huang's fandom did not end there. As he continued to mention her and express his affection, YEPPI YEPPI responded in a special way. She wrote a handwritten letter to thank him. Interest is growing in this unexpected exchange of fan affection between a global big tech CEO and a K-pop star.

Meanwhile, YEPPI YEPPI and Han Hye-jin's outing to Namdaemun Market, along with the follow-up story to Jensen Huang's 'shoutout,' will be revealed on My Little Old Boy, airing at 9 p.m. on the 9th.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.