Park Ji-yoon Shows Bold Exposure at a Night Poolside Shoot... Confidence Soars After Reaching 55 kg

[Sportschosun Kim Joon-seok] Park Ji-yoon, a former announcer turned broadcaster, showed off a daring swimsuit look.

Park Ji-yoon recently shared an update on her social networking service, revealing that she was enjoying a relaxing break.

In the released photos, Park Ji-yoon is seen enjoying the water at a private pool. She appears to be spending a leisurely evening alone, walking around the pool under soft lights late at night.

Her swimsuit fashion, in particular, drew attention. Park Ji-yoon chose a swimsuit with a deeply cut back, boldly revealing her rear view. With her hair neatly tied up, she highlighted a slim, toned silhouette that caught the eye.

In another photo, she turned toward the camera and flashed a natural smile. Even without elaborate styling, her relaxed look stood out for its confident vibe.

Park Ji-yoon recently made headlines after revealing that she had successfully lost weight. She said she had reduced her weight to 55 kg and showed off her changed figure. In particular, she drew interest by saying she had recorded her lowest weight ever.

After steady management, Park Ji-yoon has become noticeably slimmer, and she once again drew attention with a confident pose in the swimsuit photos.

Meanwhile, Park Ji-yoon is a broadcaster and former announcer at the Korean Broadcasting System (KBS). She married Choi Dong-seok in 2009, and the couple has one son and one daughter.

The two announced their separation in 2023 and are currently going through divorce proceedings. Park Ji-yoon reportedly has custody and parental rights for the children, while Choi Dong-seok is said to be meeting them through visitation rights.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.