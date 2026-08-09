Lee Jong-hyuk’s eldest son, Lee Tak-soo, makes his full entertainment debut... Jun Hyun-moo says, "He’s grown so much, amazing" (Boss in the Mirror)

[Sportschosun, Reporter Kim So-hee] Lee Jong-hyuk’s son, Lee Tak-soo, drew attention with his much taller and more mature appearance. He first became known to the public through variety shows as a child, and now he has grown into an adult preparing to take the stage, adding to the warm response.

In the 369th episode of KBS 2TV’s variety show "Boss in the Mirror," which aired on the 9th, viewers saw the final fitting session for the play "Dead Poets Society," for which designer Ko Tae-yong was in charge of the stage costumes.

At the final fitting, Lee Tak-soo, the eldest son of actor Lee Jong-hyuk, appeared and drew everyone’s attention.

Lee Tak-soo won viewers’ affection years ago with his playful charm on MBC’s variety show "Dad! Where Are We Going?" Back then, he was a cute 12-year-old boy. Now, he has grown into a tall young man and appeared while trying on stage costumes himself.

MCs could not hide their surprise at how much his appearance had changed over the years. Comments such as "He’s really grown up," "He looks so cool," and "I wouldn’t have recognized him" followed one after another at the scene.

Jun Hyun-moo, in particular, looked at Lee Tak-soo and exclaimed, "Amazing. He’s grown so much." Because many still remembered the youthful image he showed on television as a child, Lee Tak-soo’s transformation into an adult pursuing an acting career felt even more striking.

Meanwhile, both of Lee Jong-hyuk’s sons are pursuing acting. His eldest son, Lee Tak-soo, is currently studying in the Department of Theatre at Dongguk University and continuing his acting training. His younger son, Lee Jun-su, has also entered the Department of Theatre at the College of Arts of Central University for the 2026 academic year, nurturing his dream of becoming an actor.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.