BLACKPINK's 10th Anniversary Gift Was a 6,900-Won Rice Cake?... 40-Fan Meet and Greet Sparks Fresh Backlash

[Sportschosun Kim Joon-seok] Backlash continues over BLACKPINK's 10th debut anniversary event.

After fans voiced disappointment over the scale and format of the event, the price of the so-called return gift given to attendees has also become a hot topic online.

BLACKPINK, consisting of Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa, held a Meet and Greet event on the 8th at the National Museum of Korea in Yongsan District, Seoul, to mark the group's 10th debut anniversary and met with 40 fans.

However, separate from the celebratory mood, fans continued to express disappointment before and after the event.

The event was announced only two days before the anniversary, and attendance was limited to 40 people through a lottery for paid membership subscribers. As reports from some attendees spread that the total event time, including the live broadcast and the Meet and Greet, was shorter than expected, the controversy grew.

Photo = online community

Amid the debate, the return gifts received by fans at the event emerged as a new point of contention.

It was reported that fans were given bouquets and a set of rice cakes.

Later, claims circulated on online communities and social networking services that the rice cake set was a product sold for 6,900 won in stores. As photos of the product and sales pages were shared, arguments broke out.

Some fans said the issue was not simply the price, but that the gift package felt somewhat underwhelming given the symbolic meaning of a 10th debut anniversary.

They also pointed out that, since it was a small-scale event with only 40 attendees, the organizers could have prepared something more special for fans.

Others, however, said the criticism was excessive. They argued that the value of a gift cannot be judged only by its retail price, and that there is no confirmation the members personally selected or prepared the items. In their view, blame should not be directed at Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa.

As fans' complaints about the event grew, Jisoo also spoke out directly.

During a live broadcast, Jisoo said, "We also wanted to meet more people, and we knew very well how important the 10th anniversary was," adding that there seemed to have been a communication problem during the preparation process.

She then expressed affection for fans, saying she was sorry to those who felt disappointed by the event and that she had not forgotten that BLINK was what made BLACKPINK shine for the past 10 years. She was also seen tearing up.

Since debuting in 2016 and growing into a global girl group, BLACKPINK's 10th anniversary carries special meaning not only for the members but also for fans who have stayed with them for years. As a result, expectations were high for the event's scale, format and even the gifts prepared for fans, and the debate surrounding it does not appear to be dying down anytime soon.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.