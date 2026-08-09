Song Ga-in Shows Off Her Slim Figure in a Swimsuit: "Water Fun Is the Best in Summer!"

[Sportschosun Kim So-hee] Singer Song Ga-in drew attention after sharing a recent update showing her enjoying a refreshing water outing in the middle of the hot summer.

Song Ga-in recently posted several photos on her social networking service account along with the message, "Water fun is the best in summer!!!!!"

In the photos, Song Ga-in is wearing a black swimsuit and relaxing in a pool while enjoying the water. The bright blue sky and the clear, transparent pool create a scene that captures the crisp mood of midsummer.

Under the strong sunlight, Song Ga-in looks relaxed in the cool water, showing a different kind of charm from her glamorous onstage image. She appears to set aside her busy daily routine for a while and fully enjoy the ease of summer, giving viewers a refreshing feeling as well.

She also shared moments of spending leisurely time with delicious food, not just water play. From a cool break by the pool to a comfortable meal with appetizing dishes, the photos captured both the excitement and relaxation of a summer vacation.

Fans who saw the photos also expressed delight at Song Ga-in's relaxed update. They left comments such as "You look so cool," "Hope you have a great time," and "Please take care and recharge," sending their support.

Meanwhile, Song Ga-in has long drawn attention for her steady self-care. She previously revealed on a broadcast that she had reduced her weight to 44 kg through dieting, which also became a hot topic. As she has consistently managed herself to deliver healthy and bright energy on stage, her latest summer outing once again highlights her lighter mood and healthy charm.

Kim So-hee, yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.