Song Ji-hyo Takes on Hair Clip Controversy Head-On with 'Actress Awards Show' Styling: "That Hair Clip, It's Either a Hit or a Miss"

[Sportschosun Kim So-hee reporter] Actress Song Ji-hyo directly addressed the so-called "hair clip controversy." This time, she drew attention with a strikingly different look, wearing her hair down neatly and pairing it with a bold off-shoulder outfit.

On the opening segment of SBS's "Running Man," which aired on the 9th, Song Ji-hyo's noticeably changed styling was revealed.

Song Ji-hyo appeared in a gray off-shoulder set with wavy hair. The outfit, which showed off her shoulders, combined with the natural waves in her hair, created an elegant yet sophisticated mood. Her dramatically different look immediately drew the members' attention.

Yoo Jae-suk was shocked at first sight and exclaimed, "Ji-hyo, today!" Haha also marveled, "Are you a goddess or what?" Ji Ye-eun laughed and said, "I thought she was coming to an awards ceremony," expressing her surprise at the new styling.

Yang Se-chan asked, "Was it because it was hot?" When Song Ji-hyo replied, "Yes, because it was hot," Haha immediately teased her, asking, "Where did the hair clip go?"

Yang Se-chan then chimed in, saying, "That hair clip again," and Song Ji-hyo responded with a bitter smile, saying, "The hair clip..."

The hair clip that had repeatedly drawn attention over Song Ji-hyo's styling was mentioned again on the show. Yoo Jae-suk joked, "It's been a while since I've seen Ji-hyo's bare shoulders," while Haha burst out laughing, saying, "That's extreme."

Song Ji-hyo calmly shot back, "It's either a hit or a miss," drawing laughter. Her casual hair-up style with a hair clip and the glamorous off-shoulder look that day stood in stark contrast, creating a true "extremes" styling moment.

Fans had previously expressed disappointment, saying they wished Song Ji-hyo would put a little more effort into her styling when appearing on broadcasts or filming content. In particular, as she repeatedly showed up for YouTube shoots with her hair loosely pinned up with a hair clip, fans voiced concern and disappointment.

As reactions from fans continued, staff members were reportedly even against the hair clip style. Song Ji-hyo also said, "I'll try not to use hair clips as much as possible. But please don't tell me not to use hair clips at all."

Against that backdrop, the episode showed Song Ji-hyo appearing in a bolder and more polished style instead of the hair clip look. Her exposed shoulders, wavy hair, and gray set highlighted a different charm from the comfortable styles she had shown before.

Kim So-hee, yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.