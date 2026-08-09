Hong Jin-ho Shares Update Six Months After Mounjaro Use: "I Regained a Lot of Weight and I'm Back on Injections" (Running Man)

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Broadcaster Hong Jin-ho candidly shared his recent updates, including regaining weight after dieting, undergoing a second eyelid ptosis surgery, and life with his 20-month-old daughter.

On the 9th, the SBS variety show "Running Man" featured broadcaster Hong Jin-ho and comedian Kim Ji-yu as guests.

That day, Yoo Jae-suk mentioned Hong Jin-ho's appearance on "Running Man" six months earlier and said, "This is Hong Jin-ho's 10th appearance, and Ji-yu's first. I really wanted to see you."

Kim Ji-yu also expressed her excitement about her first appearance, saying, "My parents said they hoped I would go on the show, and I'm so happy to finally be here."

Hong Jin-ho's recent status was then revealed. Looking at him, Yoo Jae-suk said, "You came here after losing a lot of weight last time."

Hong Jin-ho did not hide the secret behind his diet. He honestly said, "I lost the weight with Mounjaro. I regained a lot of it, so I started taking it again last week."

The cast paid close attention after learning that Hong Jin-ho, who had once lost a noticeable amount of weight, was experiencing weight regain again. Rather than hiding it, he calmly revealed his current condition, showing his trademark honesty.

The conversation then turned to changes in his appearance. Hong Jin-ho said he had undergone eyelid ptosis surgery six months ago and later had a second operation. He added, "My eyes still aren't fully healed."

After hearing that, Haha looked closely at Hong Jin-ho's eyes and joked, "Shim Hyung-rae's eyes from the old days," drawing laughter on set.

Yoo Jae-suk, hearing one update after another, remarked in surprise, "Your recent updates keep changing every few months."

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.