Choi Ye-na Breaks the "WATERBOMB Means Exposure" Stereotype, Turning Heads in a Full-Body Suit

[Sportschosun Kim Joon-seok] Singer Choi Ye-na drew attention at the WATERBOMB Music Festival by choosing a full-body suit that covered her from head to toe instead of a revealing outfit.

On the 8th, Choi Ye-na's official social media account released behind-the-scenes photos and videos from the stage of WATERBOMB Busan 2026, held at Lotte World Adventure Busan.

That day, Choi Ye-na took the stage wearing a white striped full-body suit that covered her from her neck to her legs. It was the opposite of the bold outfits that often make headlines at WATERBOMB every year.

She kept skin exposure to a minimum, but her presence on stage was still striking. She paired the form-fitting, uniquely designed suit with goggle-style sunglasses and styled her hair in a high ponytail, creating a futuristic look.

Her styling, which recalled a character from a video game, also caught the eye. Since the performance was held in Busan, some fans said it reminded them of D.Va, the Korean character from Overwatch who is from Busan.

Yena heated up the venue with a performance as energetic as her distinctive outfit.

She performed some of her hit songs, including "Catch Catch" and "SMILEY," and connected with the audience while showing her trademark bright charm even under pouring water.

More than anything, her outfit drew attention because it stood in contrast to the recurring "exposure controversy" that has surrounded WATERBOMB in recent years.

As a summer music festival, WATERBOMB has become known for the daring outfits worn by some performers each year. At the same time, it has also sparked debate over excessive exposure and sexualization.

Yena, however, chose a full-body suit that seemed to reject the usual image of "WATERBOMB equals exposure." Even so, she created plenty of buzz with the suit's bold design and a clear character concept.

Praise also poured in online. Netizens reacted with comments such as, "She really knows how to do it right," "She proved that you can still go viral without exposure," "She enjoyed it properly without any sexualization controversy," "It's a one-of-a-kind concept," and "It feels like a game character came to life."

By choosing to show her own style clearly rather than revealing more skin, Choi Ye-na created yet another kind of "WATERBOMB goddess" image.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.