Lee Jun-young praised for his character during military service... "He always walks around smiling whenever we meet"

[Sportschosun Kim Joon-seok] Actor Lee Jun-young has become the subject of a heartwarming story about his character, even while serving in the military.

Attention is growing after a witness said he often saw Lee Jun-young at the training center.

Recently, posts about Lee Jun-young's life at the training center during his military service have spread across various online communities and social networking service platforms.

Writer A said her older brother was staying at the same training center as Lee Jun-young and added, "My older brother and Lee Jun-young were at the same training center, so he said he ran into him often."

Above all, stories about Lee Jun-young's personality and attitude in the training center drew attention.

A shared what she had heard from her brother, saying, "He was unbelievably kind, far beyond anything I could have imagined. He said he was exactly the same as he appears in videos, and that he is truly a very good person."

Even amid the grueling training center routine, he reportedly never lost his bright demeanor. A added, "He always walked around smiling whenever they met," and offered support by saying, "I hope Lee Jun-young serves safely and stays healthy."

As reports spread that Lee Jun-young, who has temporarily stepped away from his glamorous entertainment career and is living as a trainee soldier, is showing the same consistent character in the military, fans have also reacted enthusiastically.

However, the account is based on an individual's online eyewitness post and has not been officially confirmed by his agency or military officials.

Earlier, Lee Jun-young also drew attention by revealing photos of himself shaving his head on the day he enlisted. In the released images, he smiled brightly while holding clippers to his own hair, and he also posed for photos with acquaintances as he prepared for enlistment with confidence.

Before enlisting, he also left a handwritten letter for fans. He promised, "I will return healthy and true to myself," and added, "Until the day I greet you again, I sincerely hope everyone stays healthy and spends happy, meaningful time in your own places."

Lee Jun-young is expected to complete basic military training at the recruit training center and then continue his service as an active-duty soldier in the Republic of Korea Army (ROKA).

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.