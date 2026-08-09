"When I Die, It All Goes to You" Hong Seok-cheon Promises to Leave His Assets to His Two Adopted Children (PSICK Show)

[Sportschosun Kim So-hee] Broadcaster Hong Seok-cheon recalled the tense moment of meeting his adopted daughter's future in-laws ahead of her wedding. As the daughter he raised with deep affection prepares to marry, he shared a warm family story, from the first meeting with her future in-laws to a recent wedding photo shoot.

On the 9th, a web variety show episode of "PSICK Show" titled "Asking Hong Seok-cheon About the Best Seats for Odyssey IMAX" was uploaded to the YouTube channel Psick University.

That day, Lee Yong-ju brought up the news of his daughter's upcoming marriage, saying to Hong Seok-cheon, "Aren't you getting married soon?"

Hong Seok-cheon is widely known for having adopted and raised his older sister's two children after her divorce. Speaking about the two children, he explained why he decided to adopt them, saying, "They were my sister's son and daughter. After my sister got divorced, I felt that our children needed a father."

He added, "I wasn't their biological father, but I thought I could be a good father, so I talked it over with the kids and my sister."

It was not an easy decision, but it was one he made for the sake of his family. Hong Seok-cheon recalled his sister's reaction at the time, saying, "My sister was incredibly grateful." He also reflected on how the children may have felt, adding, "But the kids must have been a little confused. Their uncle was becoming their father."

Even so, he did not lose his trademark sense of humor. Hong Seok-cheon joked to the children, "You know your uncle has a lot of money, right? A nice apartment, a nice car, and when I die, it all goes to you." He then quickly added, "I'm kidding. The kids were really happy," drawing laughter.

Of the two children who became part of his family, his daughter is now preparing to get married. Hong Seok-cheon, who is now the father of a daughter set to marry in January next year, also spoke candidly about the unusual tension he felt when he first met his future in-laws.

He said, "I was honestly so nervous. They had always seen me on TV, so they already had an image of me. In Korea, I'm the top gay celebrity, and now they were becoming the in-laws of the top gay celebrity. I felt really sorry about that."

To the public, Hong Seok-cheon is a familiar figure. But when it came to meeting his daughter's future in-laws for the first time, he was no different from any other parent. Because it was a meeting with his daughter's new family, he was deeply worried and nervous that they might feel uncomfortable because of him.

His worries, however, turned out to be unnecessary. The actual family introduction reportedly took place in a warm and friendly atmosphere.

Hong Seok-cheon said, "They were really wonderful people. In particular, the father-in-law was my fan, ever since 'Three Guys and Three Girls.' He really likes me."

Meanwhile, Hong Seok-cheon has consistently shown a strong sense of responsibility and affection for his family through broadcasts and interviews. In particular, he drew widespread support when he publicly revealed that he had adopted his older sister's two children after her divorce. At the time, he said, "I was worried that the children might become a burden while my divorced sister was looking for new love." He added, "I told her to go find new love, and I would take care of the children," leaving a deep impression.

Continuing that unusual family story, Hong Seok-cheon recently appeared on TV Chosun's "Lovers of Joseon" and made headlines by saying, "My eldest daughter is getting married." As he shared the news of his daughter's wedding, he showed mixed emotions of excitement and regret. His heartfelt feelings as a father who raised his daughter for many years resonated deeply with viewers.

Kim So-hee, Reporter yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.