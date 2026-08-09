Han So-hee Cuts Off Her Long Hair, Completing a Distinctive Air of Decadent Charm with Bleached Bob

[Sportschosun Kim Sohee reporter] Actor Han So-hee drew attention after boldly cutting off her long hair and making a dramatic transformation with a bleached bob.

On the 9th, Han So-hee posted two photos on her account showing what she has been up to.

In the released photos, Han So-hee has moved away from her signature long hair and transformed into a short bob. She also bleached her hair, creating an even more intense mood. Her mysterious and decadent charm was further highlighted, giving off a completely different vibe from before.

In particular, the short hairstyle made Han So-hee's sharp features and facial lines stand out even more. The bright bleached color and her nonchalant expression came together to create a free-spirited yet dreamlike atmosphere.

Fans who saw the photos are also showing an enthusiastic response to Han So-hee's new style. As she continues to reinvent herself with fresh looks and create her own unmistakable presence, Han So-hee once again made a strong impression with her bleached bob.

Meanwhile, Han So-hee will meet audiences through the film The Intern. The Intern is a remake of the 2015 American film of the same name. Han So-hee will play the role of Jules Ostin, originally portrayed by Anne Hathaway, and will appear as Sunoo, a woman CEO in her 30s. The role of Ben Whittaker, originally played by Robert De Niro, will be portrayed by Choi Min-sik under the name Gi-ho.

Kim Sohee, yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.