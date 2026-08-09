YEPPI YEPPI Shows Off Her Slender Figure in Manila, With Broad Shoulders and a Flat Stomach

[Sportschosun Kim Sohee] YEPPI YEPPI, a member of Mamamoo, enjoyed a relaxed day in Manila, The Philippines, while showing off her slim figure.

On the 9th, YEPPI YEPPI posted several photos on her account with the caption, "Romantic Manila."

In the released photos, YEPPI YEPPI is seen in Manila for Mamamoo's world tour. After successfully wrapping up the performance, she was captured strolling through the city and enjoying some downtime.

She completed a cool and comfortable summer look by pairing a halter-neck sleeveless top with shorts. Her clean, understated styling naturally highlighted her toned figure, making her signature healthy and confident vibe stand out even more.

In particular, unlike her intense charisma on stage, she appeared more relaxed and free after the show, drawing attention as she enjoyed the scenery of Manila. As she slowly walked through the unfamiliar city streets and took in the leisurely atmosphere, her free-spirited charm came through clearly.

Meanwhile, Mamamoo held the "MAMAMOO 2026 World Tour [4WARD] in Manila" on the 8th at Smart Araneta Coliseum in Manila, The Philippines.

Kim Sohee, yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.