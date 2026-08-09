"That's crazy" Kim Hee-chul apologizes one day after criticizing the 'upside-down South Korean national flag': "I couldn't see the picture properly. It was my mistake, caused by haste"

[Sportschosun Kim So-hee] Kim Hee-chul of Super Junior admitted that he had been careless and apologized over the so-called "upside-down South Korean national flag" controversy. After initially criticizing the issue in strong terms, he bowed his head and said it was "clearly my mistake" after confirming that the flag was actually a depiction of an independence activist holding it, shown from a specific angle.

On the 9th, Kim Hee-chul posted a long message on his account, saying, "You may be surprised to see an apology just one day later, but I did make a mistake."

He apologized, saying, "I did not properly recognize the shape of the person holding it and reacted in anger after only seeing the Taegeuk pattern for a moment. It was clearly my mistake, caused by poor spatial awareness and haste. I am sorry."

The controversy began with a banner recently produced by the Incheon Metropolitan City Government ahead of the 81st anniversary of National Liberation Day of Korea. As it became known that the South Korean national flag pattern on the banner appeared upside down, criticism spread online. Because the banner was meant to commemorate National Liberation Day of Korea, debate broke out over whether the flag had been properly represented.

Kim Hee-chul also reacted strongly on social media after seeing the banner. He expressed his anger with the brief but forceful remark, "That's crazy."

He later addressed those who interpreted his reaction as political. He wrote, "Many of you are worried about politics when it comes to the South Korean national flag, but regardless of left or right, it is our country's flag."

He added, "The issue of the South Korean national flag being displayed upside down, and even the talk about left and right, does not mean I should be praised or criticized just for mentioning voting rights. That is simply something any person in the Republic of Korea would naturally think."

As the controversy spread, however, the intention behind the flag on the banner became clear. The Incheon Metropolitan City Government explained that the flag had not been deliberately shown upside down.

According to the city government, the flag in the banner was designed from a low-angle perspective, as if looking up at an independence activist holding the South Korean national flag. It said there was no problem with the basic structure of the flag, including the positions of the trigrams. However, because the image was created to show the flag from a particular angle, the actual banner could appear to show the flag upside down when viewed flat.

In the end, the Incheon Metropolitan City Government decided to remove the banner, saying it could cause unnecessary misunderstanding.

An Incheon Metropolitan City Government official said, "We failed to pay close attention to the parts that would be seen flat," adding, "We will be more careful in the future so that there is no unnecessary misunderstanding."

After confirming the explanation, Kim Hee-chul admitted that his judgment had been too hasty. He explained, "As the saying goes, once you are startled by a snake, you get frightened by a pot lid. Lately, I kept seeing people, videos, and photos that displayed or drew the South Korean national flag upside down, so I think a lot of anger had built up inside me."

He said that the emotions he had accumulated from seeing recent cases of the flag being misrepresented had affected his reaction this time as well. Still, he did not blame his mistake on anything else.

He added, "It was my fault for not looking closely at the picture. If you make a mistake, apologizing is only natural, so please scold me for being careless."

He then apologized once again, saying, "I am sorry," and added, "I hope that, including myself, the South Korean national flag will not be distorted in the future through other meanings or misunderstandings."

Kim Hee-chul also directly addressed rumors online questioning his background. He dismissed the absurd claims, stressing, "I am Korean. I was born in Hoengseong, Gangwon-do."

Below is the full apology statement from Kim Hee-chul.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.