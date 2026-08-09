Park Kyung-lim and Shin Dong-yup Share a 30-Year Bond... "It Feels So Strange to Be on a Show Together" (My Little Old Boy)

[Sportschosun Kim Joon-seok] Broadcaster Park Kyung-lim revealed a special connection with Shin Dong-yup that began even before her debut.

On the SBS variety show "My Little Old Boy," which aired on the 9th, Park Kyung-lim appeared as a special guest and looked back on her long-standing ties with Shin Dong-yup.

That day, Park said, "I knew Dong-yup oppa before my debut," drawing attention. The person who connected the two was none other than Park's older sister.

Park's older sister and Shin Dong-yup became close while spending time together in college, and through that connection, Park naturally came to know him as well.

In particular, Park vividly remembered the moment Shin Dong-yup first appeared on television.

Park recalled, "I still remember Shin Dong-yup's debut." She said her older sister ran into the house at the time, and the family watched his debut broadcast together.

At the time, Park's older sister was already convinced of Shin Dong-yup's talent. Park said her sister told them, "If Shin Dong-yup can't become a comedian in this country, then no one can."

Later, Shin Dong-yup went on to become one of Korea's most prominent broadcasters, and Park also made her debut in the entertainment industry, carrying their connection in an unexpected direction.

The two, who had known each other since childhood through Park's sister, ended up appearing together on a broadcast program.

Looking back on the first time she hosted a program with Shin Dong-yup, Park said, "It was amazing. I felt like I was dreaming."

Park, who had watched Shin Dong-yup's debut long before becoming a broadcaster herself, later met him as a colleague in the same industry. Their special bond, revealed decades later, added warmth to the story.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.