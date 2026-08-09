YEPPI YEPPI says Jensen Huang's shout-out brought more calls than a No. 1 music show win... "At first, I didn't know who he was"

[Sportschosun Kim Joon-seok] Singer YEPPI YEPPI said she received even more calls after NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang publicly gave her a shout-out than she did when she topped a music show.

She also drew laughs by admitting that she did not even know who Jensen Huang was at first.

On the SBS variety show "My Little Old Boy," which aired on the 9th, model Han Hye-jin and YEPPI YEPPI were shown enjoying a special healing date at Namdaemun Market.

Han Hye-jin visited a shop filled with bath products that YEPPI YEPPI likes, knowing she has been busy with her world tour schedule. The two then went on a shopping spree, making YEPPI YEPPI laugh as she opened her wallet without hesitation.

After finishing their shopping, the pair headed to YEPPI YEPPI's favorite restaurant.

YEPPI YEPPI, who has repeatedly sparked buzz and sold out items after eating everything from gopchang to soy-marinated crab and gimbugak, this time took on a mukbang featuring duck stew.

Starting with soy-marinated crab bibimbap and continuing on to the huge duck stew, she left nothing behind and once again hinted at the "YEPPI YEPPI effect."

That day, YEPPI YEPPI also revealed what happened after she received a public shout-out from Jensen Huang, the CEO of the global semiconductor company NVIDIA.

Recalling the moment, she said she got more messages from people around her than when she won first place on a music show.

But YEPPI YEPPI admitted that she did not know who he was, saying, "He was someone I didn't know."

She joked, "I don't even know about stocks, so I had no idea. I didn't know anything about the economy. I'm obsessed with music," drawing laughter.

YEPPI YEPPI added, "I thought he had studied me. So I sent him an album with a handwritten letter. But before he left, he mentioned me again," drawing attention.

Han Hye-jin then asked, "Don't you have a favorite model?" YEPPI YEPPI replied, "Unnie, that's embarrassing," adding to the laughter.

Han Hye-jin joked, "Then you should have asked for just 100 shares of stock," making everyone laugh.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.