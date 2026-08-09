YEPPI YEPPI's Marriage Dream Is to Bathe with Her Husband... Han Hye-jin Cringes, Saying, "It's Hard Enough to Wash Alone"

[Sportschosun Kim Joon-seok] Singer YEPPI YEPPI revealed an unusual marriage dream: she wants to bathe with her husband after getting married.

Han Hye-jin initially cringed at the idea, but she quickly changed her reaction after hearing about YEPPI YEPPI's parents, drawing laughter.

The SBS variety show "My Little Old Boy," which aired on the 9th, showed model Han Hye-jin and YEPPI YEPPI enjoying a healing date.

That day, the two enjoyed shopping and a food tour at Namdaemun Market before heading to a full-body enzyme sauna. Wrapped in warmth and resting together, they began sharing honest stories they had not easily talked about before.

The conversation naturally turned to marriage.

Han Hye-jin asked YEPPI YEPPI, "Do you still have any romantic dreams about marriage?" YEPPI YEPPI immediately asked back, "Do you have any romantic dreams about marriage, unnie?"

Han Hye-jin replied, "Bathe together after getting married?" surprising everyone.

It turned out that she was not talking about her own dream, but was repeating the marriage fantasy YEPPI YEPPI had mentioned before.

Han Hye-jin, who already knew about YEPPI YEPPI's unusual dream, reacted as if she could not understand it.

She joked, "Why would you bathe together? It's hard enough to wash alone," drawing laughter with her realistic remark.

YEPPI YEPPI then explained why she had come to have such a dream.

She said, "My parents did that," and admitted that seeing them made her naturally develop a romantic image of married life.

Once the story about her parents came up, Han Hye-jin's attitude changed completely.

She quickly changed her tune, saying, "Bathing together is what makes it fun," and then joked, "I guess I need to renovate the bathroom again," turning the set into a sea of laughter.

Park Kyung-lim, who was watching from the studio, also recalled her own married life and added a candid story of her own.

Park Kyung-lim said, "We did that when we were newlyweds too, but these days I don't think families do that," bringing laughter once again.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.